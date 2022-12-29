Israel to Steal All West Bank Arab Land - Using American Money

News Sources report that former corrupt leader Netanyahu - (now newly re - elected) - will annex all the West Bank Arab land that has illegal Israeli settlements on it.

A government spokesman said - " we are just bringing Prosperity to the West Bank. It will 'Trickle' down to the poor Arabic Citizens some day.

They aren't using the Land anyway. We are already calling it 'West Israel".

Israel has a nice Game going.

The Military takes Arab land citing 'Military Security'. The Israeli Supreme Court Rubberstamps this.

Then Militaristic settlers (with Military approval) - take over the Land and build Illegal Settlements. Everybody is happy - except the Arab citizens of the West Bank.

And America helps out - gives Israel $2 billion in Foreign Aid every year - that’s used to build the illegal settlements. (And Israel can't even give the U. S. an Air base or Naval base in Israel). Ungrateful Israel.

America, of course, believes in Democracy for all People.

(And the U. S. used these very same Tactics when stealing the land from the Indians - and settling the American West.)