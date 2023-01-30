Time Out for Bully Boy Israel

Israel bombed Iran. In the past (recent past, possibly yesterday), Israel has bombed other neighbors. I remember the 1980s, and all those bombs falling on Lebanon.

When one country bombs another, some have called that an act of war. But not when Israel does it. Israel does not commit war – it protects itself. When Lebanese bombs fall on Israel, of course, that’s bad! So Israel bombs back … etc etc etc.

Is Israel the etcetera country? As in, it’s just going to keep attacking others, provoking problems, calling itself a victim at all costs even when it holds the gun to the Palestinian child’s head? Of course it is … etc etc etc.

Israel is good because American Christians say so. Can the Pope speak to these people? Can someone build a wall around the entire country, including its airspace, but first evacuate the Palestinians? Leave the Israelis alone, and who will they have to bomb?

Israel is like a bully in the classroom who needs a time out because HE DOES NOT PLAY NICE WITH OTHERS!

Sit in the corner and think about who you are and what you’ve done and who you are becoming, Izzy!