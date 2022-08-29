Brazil Is Running Out of Nuts

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - (World Satire) - The Global Source News Agency is reporting that Brazil has informed the nut-buying world merchants that there is a possibility that the country could run out of Brazil nuts before too long.

Reporter Topeka Joplin with GSNA met with a rep with the Brazilian Nut Department, and she was told that the recent droughts have taken a toll on the nut business.

Joplin was told that close to 600,000 acres of Brazil nut fields have been reduced to just tierra (dirt).

Meanwhile a spokesperson for one of the largest retail food chains in America, Fiddle Faddle, has said that as a result they have had to raise the price of a one pound can of Brazil nuts from $16.49 to $24.96.