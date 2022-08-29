Brazil Is Running Out of Nuts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 29 August 2022

image for Brazil Is Running Out of Nuts
The biggest Brazil Nut eating state in the US is Alabama.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - (World Satire) - The Global Source News Agency is reporting that Brazil has informed the nut-buying world merchants that there is a possibility that the country could run out of Brazil nuts before too long.

Reporter Topeka Joplin with GSNA met with a rep with the Brazilian Nut Department, and she was told that the recent droughts have taken a toll on the nut business.

Joplin was told that close to 600,000 acres of Brazil nut fields have been reduced to just tierra (dirt).

Meanwhile a spokesperson for one of the largest retail food chains in America, Fiddle Faddle, has said that as a result they have had to raise the price of a one pound can of Brazil nuts from $16.49 to $24.96.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

