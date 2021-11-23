Rio de Janiero Votes to Make Every Beach In The Nation 100% Nude

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

image for Rio de Janiero Votes to Make Every Beach In The Nation 100% Nude
All of Rio's beaches will soon become 100% totally nude. (Photo courtesy of Rico Chorizo).

RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil – (Satire News) – The Brazilian government is extremely concerned at the dwindling numbers of tourists visiting Brazil, which they partially are blaming on the Trumpapalooza Pandemic.

A spokesperson stated that in an effort to get the numbers back up, they have decided to make every beach in the country 100% nude; including the famed Las Abuelas Beach, which caters to females 65 and over.

Poll experts say that once this directive is put into effect, there is no doubt that visitors from America, England, France, and Macadamia will return in droves; especially horny-as-hell single and divorced males between the ages of 18 and 70.

Meanwhile, local Brazilian women, are getting every intimate part of their bodies waxed as well as having surgery to remove unsightly cellulite.

One intimate body part doctor said that patients have already scheduled over 200 appointments with him to have their muffins (beavers) tightened, as well as having their breasts enhanced and made to once-again look supple, perky, and gorgeously sexy-as-hell. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Brazil

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more