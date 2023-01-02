Coronation of King Charles is May 2023 - a Basil Blathering Special

Planning is already going ahead for Charles' Coronation on May 6, 2023.

I have friends on the Coronation Committee, and they are already leaking me Juicy details of the Event.

There was a big 'Row' at the Palace.

Charles is determined to secretly wear his Kilt under his Coronation Robe and staff are trying to argue him out of it.

He argues for Comfort and Coolness.

But Senior staff say a Glimpse of his Stocking would be rather Shocking - if revealed during the Ceremony.

Also, Charles is arguing for wearing one of the Lighter Ceremonial Crowns - maybe one of his Mum's in Homage to her.

Palace officials were horrified as this would be a kind of Coronation Crossdressing - a man wearing a Woman's crown.

Charles is reported to have felt most of the Royal Crown's are generically alike and none especially look Feminine. How feminine are Gold Spikes worn on the head with big Jewels?

And what is the use of being King - if one can't do as one likes?

There was a final Compromise - he will wear the King Edward's neck-breaker Crown - but they will provide a neck brace covered by a small velvet tabard.

Palace officials - used to the Queen and her easy ways are just learning that Charles is very strong minded and has a Will of his own.

After all - any Man that likes wearing the Male Scottish Skirt has to be a strong Person.