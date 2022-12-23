The United Kingdom's Sexy Cheryl Cole Wants To Be Prime Minister and She States That Her Haters Can All (J.O)

LONDON - (Satire News) - Brit spitfires Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell both agree that there is no one more qualified to lead Great Britain than the sensuously attractive songstress Cheryl Cole.

Cheeza as she is called by nearly everyone except her limp-wristed detractors (her words) added that she has been endorsed by The Buckingham Palace Royal Guards, the entire Manchester United football team, the Wembley Stadium beer vendors, and all of the employees who work at the Tower Big Ben.

The stunning brunette, who can speak six languages, including Swahili, and Mandarin Yiddish, notes that she knows that there are those pubsters, who are die hard Boris Johnson fans, who want someone exactly like him; except for his hair; of course, but Leolonzo Walpole, Jr., has made it abundantly clear that he has no desire to be England's prime minister. ■