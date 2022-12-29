Elon Musk Has Become A Certified Nut Case

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - Many news agencies say that Elon Musk, will most likely end up in prison.

They note that it is quite possible that he and the biggest Nazi in history (even worse than Adolf "Fuck Face" Hitler), Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, could end up sharing a cell in Sing Sing Federal Prison.

According to Wild Whispers writer Margarita Mixx, Musk has gone of the damn deep end and he has fired 89.3% of his employees.

Mixx noted that at last count, over 800 female employees plan to charge Elon The Douche Bag will physical improprieties and sexual innuendo.

One very stunningly sexy employee, whom info guru Andy Cohen learned is named Turna Leigh Aspenzeller, 29, revealed that during a one-on-one conference, Musk the Fusk, actually got up from his $79,000 Louis Vuitton leather chair and tried to molest her uvula. ■