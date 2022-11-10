King Charles Gets 'Egged' by A Protestor in York

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 10 November 2022

image for King Charles Gets 'Egged' by A Protestor in York
The King and Queen of the egg people were shocked at the senseless loss.

Several News Sources reported that King Charles and Camilla were in the city of York to unveil a statue of his mother.

As he was sauntering about a 23-year-old university student threw five eggs at him. The student shouted 'This country was built on the blood of Slaves' - as he threw the eggs. Police quickly tackled him. People nearby also had 'Not my King' signs - probably Scottish, Welsh or Canadians.

After the incident some other people cheered - 'God Save the King"

Charles seems disturbed and said to the head official - 'The country was only built on the blood of some Slaves - and I didn't do it.

'I can't help it if Queen Victoria was such an ambitious lady and enslaved India.

'Now let's see where Mummy’s statue. - And then can we have those delicious watercress sandwiches you have been promising.'

The entourage walked away, and Charles did his little dedication event for the new statue of Queen Elizabeth - (in a niche on the west front of Yorkminster Cathedral).

The Statue was very white, and the sculptor had made her fat and with a heavy face swaddled in thick robes. A journalist with Charles noticed this - but was too polite mention it. Someone back in the crowd said, 'looks like a gargoyle. '

So now there will be a fat Queen Elizabeth gazing down on the British people for the next several hundred years - every time they go to church.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

King Charles III

