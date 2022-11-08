Scotland Yard Has Captured The Two Vandals Who Defaced Prince Charles Statue

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

image for Scotland Yard Has Captured The Two Vandals Who Defaced Prince Charles Statue
"The damaged statue of Prince Charles has been restored." -BUCKINGHAM PALACE

LONDON - (Satire News) - After an investigation that lasted for five months, Scotland Yard reports that they have captured the dastardly vandals who defaced the statue of Prince Charles.

The statue stood in the city of Peckham, and was located next door to a Crumpets, Crumpets, and More Crumpets Diner.

The heathens have been identified as being two staunch supporters of the Nazi-loving, pussy grabbing son-of-a-bitch Donald J. Erasmus Trump.

The bastards are Clyde "Bubba" Cornfoot and Woody "Bubba" Nitpicker, who were both wearing ugly-as-shit-looking red MAGA caps.

Both were also barefoot and looked like they had not bathed in a month of Sundays.

SIDENOTE: Both "Bubbas" of course deny that they defaced the statue noting that they have no earthly idea who Prince Charles is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

