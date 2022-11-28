Queen Elizabeth Bequeathed Lots of Her Money To The UK Fox Hound Charity

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 28 November 2022

The queen loved going on her monthly fox hunts

LONDON - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth left $47,000 to The UK Fox Hound Charity.

As everyone knows, the queen loved going on her monthly fox hunts with her BFF Piers Morgan, and sometimes with her favorite son, King Charles III.

The BBC reports that QE even invited Liz Truss to accompany her on the fox hunt back in September, but Truss was reportedly very busy vacationing in Barcelona with her boyfriend Mike Field.

Meanwhile, the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, who did not like her majesty because as she put it she was a Donald Trump-like racist, added that it is believed that Elizabeth even left several thousand dollars to the Manchester United soccer team, or football as the Brits call it. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

