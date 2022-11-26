Queen Elizabeth Left The Gold In Her Teeth To Her Adopted Ukrainian Step-Son

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles III, has just informed the British press that his dear, late mum, bequeathed the gold in her teeth to her step-son, Billiando Chekchov Windsor.

Charlie, as the queen called him, said that "Billy" was so overjoyed that he made a somersault and knocked out two of his teeth, which KC-3, opined will be no problem since he now has lots of gold teeth.

Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting that Prince William's sexy, sultry wife (Kate) is so upset that she says she will be contacting a barrister (lawyer).

Meaghan Markle upon hearing about her step-sister's bitchy-as-shit, spoiled brat attitude replied that Kate The Fake needs to stop whining like a Westminster whore and worry about keeping her hubby (Wils) happy in the boudoir (bedroom). ■