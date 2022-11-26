Queen Elizabeth Left The Gold In Her Teeth To Her Adopted Ukrainian Step-Son

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Left The Gold In Her Teeth To Her Adopted Ukrainian Step-Son
Queen Elizabeth also left her step-son $12 million.

LONDON - (Satire News) - King Charles III, has just informed the British press that his dear, late mum, bequeathed the gold in her teeth to her step-son, Billiando Chekchov Windsor.

Charlie, as the queen called him, said that "Billy" was so overjoyed that he made a somersault and knocked out two of his teeth, which KC-3, opined will be no problem since he now has lots of gold teeth.

Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting that Prince William's sexy, sultry wife (Kate) is so upset that she says she will be contacting a barrister (lawyer).

Meaghan Markle upon hearing about her step-sister's bitchy-as-shit, spoiled brat attitude replied that Kate The Fake needs to stop whining like a Westminster whore and worry about keeping her hubby (Wils) happy in the boudoir (bedroom). ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

