As 2022 starts to think about ending, the fireworks are being sold, Pumpkins are being hollowed out, and soon grumpy failed actors will be dressing up as Santa in shopping centres, it is time for the population, and all of the magazines and newspapers to start asking Who was Your Favourite Monarch in 2022?

Between 1953 and 2022, there was only one monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the country's favourite monarch, but now the country has the choice of two favourite Monarchs, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

So, who is your favourite monarch of 2022?

Tell us in the comments below. This article will not write itself you know.