Who was your favourite Monarch in 2022?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 29 October 2022

image for Who was your favourite Monarch in 2022?
Now that is a good question, and one I have been pondering on for a while now.

As 2022 starts to think about ending, the fireworks are being sold, Pumpkins are being hollowed out, and soon grumpy failed actors will be dressing up as Santa in shopping centres, it is time for the population, and all of the magazines and newspapers to start asking Who was Your Favourite Monarch in 2022?

Between 1953 and 2022, there was only one monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the country's favourite monarch, but now the country has the choice of two favourite Monarchs, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

So, who is your favourite monarch of 2022?

Tell us in the comments below. This article will not write itself you know.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
King Charles IIIQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more