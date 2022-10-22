Queen Elizabeth Left Her Collection of 17 Bowling Balls To Prince Harry

LONDON - (Satire News) - The BBC recently reported that the late queen, was actually a bowling enthusiast and participant.

BBC reporter Oceana Figgly interviewed her majesty, nine months ago, and learned that her grandmother first taught her how to bowl when she was only four months old.

Little Lizzy quickly became darn bloody bloomin' good, to quote her Granny Franny.

Back during the 50's and 60's the queen and her prince (Philip) would go bowling on Saturday nights, and one time, in late November, of 1955, Queen Elizabeth bowled a perfect score of 300.

Elizabeth was so good that she accomplished that amazing feat a total of five times after that.

Over the years she managed to acquire over 17 bowling balls, her favorite one being the one that she was gifted by bowling hall of famer Don Carter on her 32nd birthday in 1958.

SIDENOTE: Miss Figgly noted that Queen Elizabeth left her entire collection of 17 bowling balls to her youngest grandson Prince Harry.