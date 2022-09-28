King Charles III, Rocks!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

"I do declare, King Charles III, really and truly bloody does rocks!" -PIERS MORGAN

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The highly reputable organization, The Royal Fog Research Group has just stated that 97% of the residents of the United Kingdom love the newly crowned monarch, King Charles III.

The group said that they have not seen a more popular British person or persons since the days of the "Fab Four," aka The Beatles.

One long time resident of Tottenham, Viddy Sassafras, stated that she has lived in England all her life, 88 years, and she thinks that Charles has all the personality and good looks of James Bond.

The elderly woman pointed out that she once dated Len Goodman, Britain's "Dancing King," so she bloody well knows quality when she sees it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

