The Costa Rican Coast Guard Is Headed To Aid Ukraine

Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

image for The Costa Rican Coast Guard Is Headed To Aid Ukraine
The Costa Rican Coast Guard is commanded by US Naval Academy graduate, Lt. Polo San Solo.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - (Satire News) - The president of the Central American country of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Albert de Jesus Chaves Robles, has just informed the world that he is sending his 10-man Costa Rican Coast Guard to Ukraine to help in their fight against the tyrannical forces of Vladimir Nikita Putin.

The banana growing capital of the world becomes the 8th country to aid Ukraine in their fight to defeat the barbaric, hate-spewing forces of Putin's spiritless army.

The Costa Rican Coast Guard Naval Force is commanded by Lt. Polo San Solo, 47, [SHOWN IN THE WHITE HOODED RAINCOAT].

The name of the Costa Rican vessel is "La Reina De Los Platanos," (The Banana Queen).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Costa Rica Ukraine

