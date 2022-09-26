Great Britain's Aircraft Carrier "The Big Ben" Sinks a Russian Destroyer and Two Commie Submarines

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 September 2022

image for Great Britain's Aircraft Carrier "The Big Ben" Sinks a Russian Destroyer and Two Commie Submarines
"The Big Ben" is the UK's most powerful naval vessel.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Prime Minister Liz Truss is proud to announce that the UK's "Big Ben," England's largest and most powerful aircraft carrier, has just sunk the Russian destroyer "The Leningrad" along with two Russian subs "The Sea Squid" and "The Ocean Octupus."

A reporter who is embedded with the crew of "The Big Ben," Ginger Beer, with The Bees Knees News Agency reported that the crew of "The BB" was ecstatic at sinking one of Putin's most prized naval vessels.

Miss Beer reported that one of the crew members of the Brit aircraft carrier is the nephew of King Charles III, Roger "The Chap" Starrberger.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

