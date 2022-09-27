King Charles III, Gives Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Tea Maker The Keurig 7000 To One of His Daughter's-in-Law

LONDON - (UK Satire) - According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles III, has been named the executor of Queen Elizabeth's estate.

Piers Morgan, who was perhaps her majesty's best friend, noted that on many occasions he and the queen would talk about some of her very personal items.

Morgan mentioned that the queen loved her Keurig 7000 Tea Maker, which had been a gift from President Barack Obama.

King Charles III, informed the English people that as per his "Mum's" wishes the "7000" will go to Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton.

SIDENOTE: When Kate learned of the gift from her "Mum-in-Law," she was moved to tears, and commented that she will think about sweet Grandmama Lizzy every time she drinks tea at 7 am and again at 4 pm.