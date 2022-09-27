King Charles III, Receives Congratulatory, Phone Calls, and Instagrams From Every One of The World's 196 Countries Except For One - Guess Which One?

"I know my hubby, King Charles III, will be the best king in the history of kings." -CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Nigel Foote, who is the spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, has just informed the UK people that the newly-crowned King Charles III, received congratulatory comments from 195 of the world's 196 countries.

Foote noted that the only world leader who failed to send his felicitations was not Russia's Vladimir Putin, or Afghanistan's president, General Abu Taboo Fashu, or even China's Xi Jinping.

The world leader who refused to send King Charles his warm wishes was none other than the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un.

North Korea's Rice Paddy News Agency simply reported that the King Charles III's, swearing in ceremony simply escaped Kim's mind.

