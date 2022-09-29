The BBC Reports That PM Liz Truss Has Just Commissioned The Building of The UK Aircraft Carrier, "The King Charles III"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 29 September 2022

image for The BBC Reports That PM Liz Truss Has Just Commissioned The Building of The UK Aircraft Carrier, "The King Charles III"
"I'm so bloody proud to have a UK naval vessel named after my handsome, sexy hubby." -CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The senior reporter with the BBC, Tyrus Bottomfiddle, recently chatted with PM Liz Truss in her office at 10 Downing Street.

The new prime minister told Bottomfiddle that she is enjoying every minute of leading Europe's number one country.

She noted that she is positively loving the excellent culinary dishes that the kitchen staff prepares including the best tasting pork and asparagus crumpets she has ever tasted.

Bottomfiddle asked about the new British aircraft carrier that is being commissioned.

Truss revealed that, as the UK leader, she has taken it upon herself, to officially name the new naval vessel after the newly crowned king, "The HMS King Charles III."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

