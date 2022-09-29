Liz Truss is Hiding in the Fridge

Following a monumentally bad week, even by modern conservative standards, British Prime Minister Liz Truss has spent the past few days hiding in a fridge.

The purveyor of Beijing Pork Markets, who has changed her political affiliations more than Donald Trump and Anakin Skywalker followed in the footsteps of the former Prime Minister Boris Johnso who also spent some time hiding in a fridge.

'We know that Liz Truss spends time in a fridge because it gives her a warmer reception than any person does' said a Wag on Twitter.

'Next, she will blame it on everyone else' said another Wag. 'Like they all do.'

The Fridge was unavailable for comment, but it is believed that it doesn't embrace its association with Liz Truss.