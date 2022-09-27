10 Downing Street Announces That The British Destroyer "The HMS Toot Sweet" Is Headed To The Black Sea To Aid The Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 27 September 2022

image for 10 Downing Street Announces That The British Destroyer "The HMS Toot Sweet" Is Headed To The Black Sea To Aid The Ukraine
The HMS Toot Sweet is the pride of the UK's destroyer force.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - True Dat News reporter Reggie Rickenracker said he talked to a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street and he was told that PM Truss will be sending the English destroyer, "The HMS Toot Sweet" to the Ukraine to engage Putin's naval forces in the Black Sea.

The UK destroyer recently was praised when it sunk an Iraqi gunboat that came within two miles off the UK coast.

The commander of the British destroyer, Capt. Byron Brian Castleboro III, said that the rogue Iraqi vessel ignored two warning to turn away from the British coast, but she failed to obey them and so the Iraqi vessel identified as "The Camel Hump" now sits at the bottom of the English Channel. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ukraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more