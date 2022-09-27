10 Downing Street Announces That The British Destroyer "The HMS Toot Sweet" Is Headed To The Black Sea To Aid The Ukraine

LONDON - (UK Satire) - True Dat News reporter Reggie Rickenracker said he talked to a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street and he was told that PM Truss will be sending the English destroyer, "The HMS Toot Sweet" to the Ukraine to engage Putin's naval forces in the Black Sea.

The UK destroyer recently was praised when it sunk an Iraqi gunboat that came within two miles off the UK coast.

The commander of the British destroyer, Capt. Byron Brian Castleboro III, said that the rogue Iraqi vessel ignored two warning to turn away from the British coast, but she failed to obey them and so the Iraqi vessel identified as "The Camel Hump" now sits at the bottom of the English Channel. ■