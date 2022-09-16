Bolivia Buys A Nuclear Weapon From China

LA PAZ, Bolivia – (World Satire) – The Global Source News Agency is reporting that the South American government of Bolivia has just purchased a nuclear weapon from the Republic of China.

According to GSNA writer Topeka Joplin, Bolivia wants the weapon, to use as a deterrent from being invaded by the neighboring country of Chile.

A spokesperson for the Chilean government stated that President Gilbert "El Hot Head" Boric wants to invade Bolivia to capture their much needed exports, which include gold, intimate jewelry, pomegranates, animal fodder, plywood, and IUDs (Intrauternine Devices).

SIDENOTE: Bolivian President Luis "Louie Louie" Arce informed the news media that his country purchased the six-year-old nuclear weapon from China to discourage Chile from invading them.