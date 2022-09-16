Bolivia Buys A Nuclear Weapon From China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 16 September 2022

image for Bolivia Buys A Nuclear Weapon From China
China will be shipping the nuclear weapon to Bolivia via FedEd.

LA PAZ, Bolivia – (World Satire) – The Global Source News Agency is reporting that the South American government of Bolivia has just purchased a nuclear weapon from the Republic of China.

According to GSNA writer Topeka Joplin, Bolivia wants the weapon, to use as a deterrent from being invaded by the neighboring country of Chile.

A spokesperson for the Chilean government stated that President Gilbert "El Hot Head" Boric wants to invade Bolivia to capture their much needed exports, which include gold, intimate jewelry, pomegranates, animal fodder, plywood, and IUDs (Intrauternine Devices).

SIDENOTE: Bolivian President Luis "Louie Louie" Arce informed the news media that his country purchased the six-year-old nuclear weapon from China to discourage Chile from invading them.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

