Shanghai Ikea Shopping Flee

The people of Shanghai don’t like being locked down, whether in their homes (where some can only escape via suicide) nor while buying cheap but pretty furniture in Ikea.

But in the footage where it appears as though many people were desperately running out of Ikea so as not to be locked into the store by Shanghai police, an official spokesperson for the store described to this reporter what I was really seeing:

“The police were trying to push against the emergency exit doors to keep people inside because someone said they saw a mouse and everyone in China is afraid of mice, which is why we eat so many of them. But, no, there is nothing wrong with Chinese police stuffing people back into the store – even if it was on fire, people love to shop, and police are just helping them shop. Shopping and contributing to the economy is the only reason for Chinese people to exist. They are things to be used and manipulated by the government. This is what Confucius taught the world: obey, or die.”

Wow, I had never thought of that angle. Good thing you can always trust the word of someone who lives in a totalitarian state and can feel a gun barrel pressed against the backs of their heads as they speak – even though no actual gun exists! It’s a weird situation in China now, and always has been because they’ve always had some form of dictator, whether Emperor or Chairman.

Can’t get a decent interview out of these liars.

BTW, Ikea Shanghai is having a 50% off sale for the next week on all items, as long as you don’t have Covid. If you do, or some cop suspects you do, or you were seen in the approximate area of someone who someone else thinks may or may not have Covid … [breathe] … you will be in “lock-down” in a police station for a long time.

The sale will be over, and you will still be stuck in quarantine where you will be re-educated about how right the Chinese government is about everything, and how you are always wrong about everything.

It’s the way of all nations, coming soon!