Saudi Arabia Plans To Invade Bolivia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 September 2022

Bolivia tells Saudi Arabia, "Bring it on, you camel fuckers!"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - (World Satire) - The Cosmos News Service has just learned that the government of Saudi Arabia is contemplating invading the country of Bolivia.

CNS writer Armada Aquatica stated that the reason is because a Bolivian publication wrote an op-ed about the daughter of King Finshimi, who was called uglier than an elderly camel and with a complection that is rougher than sandpaper.

The Bolivian publication was not named, but American info guru Andy Cohen has narrowed the two choices down to El Papel Azul and Las Noticias Noticieras.

Meanwhile the president of Bolivia, Luis "Louie Louie" Arce, has issued a message to King Finshimi stating that if Saudi Arabia invades Bolivia, they will be met with one of the most powerful and vicious armies in the entire world known as El Ejercito Del Los Daiblos, (aka The Devil's Army).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

