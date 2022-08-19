You Know - What Is

You know, when someone else also knows that another person is full of beans. Eye contact with a stranger, but without a word, the both of you know. It's just a silent salute to, you know.

You're boarding a direct flight to London with a 1st Class boarding pass. Someone in Economy with a colossal backpack shoves her way to the front of the line, pushing passengers aside. Your eyes meet another 1st Class passenger. Both of you remain silent. The Gate Agent will take care of her. Both of you know.

Or, you attend a wedding of an ill-suited pair and wish the couple the very best, but you know.

Some things are initially predictable because of smarts, experience, or instinct.

Donald Trump is a perfect example of predictability, starting with his frequent conspiracy theories because you know. A bully in every situation because you know he's taken the shortcut throughout his life. Skip class. Don't study. Flunk the final. Pay for the diploma. Daddy had the money.

He pals with fascist leaders? He wants to join the club. Why? You know.

A failed president? Did he lose the 2020 election? No problem.

"Find me, a,a,a, 12,572 votes. That's one more than what I need. Then I'll win the White House. Again."

Never given the switched votes. You know he'll say, "Biden stole the election."

Was Trump trying to monetize the classified top-secret documents he took to Mar-a-Lago?

You know.

Read more by this author: