Canada Informs Ukraine That They Are Sending Them 2 Million Strips of Canadian Bacon

OTTAWA, Canada - (Satire News) - The Canadian government has just informed Ukraine that they have shipped 2 million strips of Canadian bacon to them via Delta Airlines.

The bacon is from Quebec's Celine Dion Canadian Bacon Factory, and is considered the best in all of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stated that he was going to also send them several full-grown adult moose, but the Moose Catchers Union has been on strike for the past two weeks.

He did say that instead, he is going to be sending the people and the military troops of Ukraine crates and crates of frozen Canadian mallard ducks.

In Other News. The hurricane-prone town of Key West, Florida, has just voted down paying for the construction of a hurricane wall that would have encircled the entire city.