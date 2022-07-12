Costa Rica and Ukraine Have Worked Out A Bananas-For-Vodka Trade

PUERTO DE LAS BANANAS, Costa Rica - (Satire News) - In a trade deal that will put smiles on the residents of both countries, Costa Rica and Ukraine have ironed out a trade deal that is being called The Bananas-For-Vodka Deal of 2022.

In the deal which was worked out by third party (Mexico), Ukraine will be receiving 700,000 bunches of bananas (which comes out to 4,200,000 bananas), in exchange for 900 cases of The Taste of Ukraine Vodka, (which comes out to 10,800 bottles).

The over 4 million bananas will be shipped on board one of Costa Rica's largest cargo planes, which will then return after unloading the bananas and loading the plane with the 900 cases of Vodka.

In A Russia-Ukraine War Update. The latest report is that Ukraine, assisted by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, is really starting to kick the combined asses of Putin's communist commies.