Spain Has A New Ad Campaign - 'All Bodies Are Beach Bodies' - The Model Weighs About 380lbs

Spain has a new ad campaign to bring British people to Spanish beaches.

The main model, sort of taking up the whole ad, is a pretty - faced Spanish girl with a very largish body, in a pink and black bikini.

Her buttocks are the size of a British retiree. If she ever got in bed with you, she would crush you.

She is a young, 20ish woman, with a lovely smile.

The new kind of ad is called a 'Body positive' ad to make women feel they are OK at the current weigh they have - a commendable idea, in some ways.

But I don't see it attracting any young British males to Spain.

Other women in the ad are chunky, also.

And an older woman about 65, is in an alluring pose - Topless, little breasts hanging down - perfect for the young guy who always wanted to date a grandmother.