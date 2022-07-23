Queen Elizabeth Will Travel To Barcelona, Spain To See About Purchasing a 500-Year-Old Moorish Castle

LONDON - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth, 96, will be traveling on Royalty 1, the queen's personal 747 jet to visit Barcelona, Spain.

She will be accompanied by her son Prince Charles, her best friend Piers Morgan, Len Goodman, and eight Buckingham Palace guards.

Ever since the queen can remember she has been infatuated with the Moorish castle, Castillo Alhambra, which is located just outside the tiny village of Spanish Fly, Spain, which grows more jalapeno peppers than any place in Europe.

Queen Elizabeth recently contacted Senor San Juan De Juanguez, who is the owner of Castillo Alhambra.

Senor De Juanguez told the queen that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently inquired about purchasing the 500-year-old castle, but he wanted De Juanguez to owner-finance, and Kim was told, in no uncertain terms to get his cheapskate, miserly fat ass back to North Korea.

SIDENOTE: London's Tickety Boo News is reporting that they are 99.9% certain that her majesty will soon be the sole owner of Castillo Alhambra.