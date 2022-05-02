The Real Reason Why Canada Has Banned Female Mounties

OTTAWA, Canada - (Satire News) - Ipso Facto News (Canada) has just let it be known that Canada has decided to ban hiring any females into their Canadian Mounty Organization.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stated that the reason for the change in hiring policy is really a very simple one.

He noted that since the Canadian Mounties Organization, began to allow women into their ranks, there has been an extremely high incidence of pregnancy.

Trudeau noted that a Quinnipinni Poll revealed that for any Canadian business or organization, the rate of females becoming pregnant is 19%.

He then pointed out that in the Mounties group, the rate shot up to an astounding 38%.

The prime minister stated that the extra cost was costing the Canadian taxpayers close to $13.9 million per year.

Trudeau has now made it known that there were just way to many incidents where male Canadian Mounties were mounting female Canadian Mounties and knocking them up.

So effective immediately, Canada will no longer accept any applications for their Mounties program from females or even from transgenders who were born male, but are now female.

SIDENOTE: One female Canadian Mounty, who said her name was Stephanie DuWahwah, 27, remarked that, for her, it was just a matter of seeing so many strong, handsome men dressed in red and being extremely polite.