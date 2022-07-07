Why France Is Refusing To Send Troops To Aid Ukraine

"France's secondar flag is the white flag." -PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

PARIS - (Satire News) - The French governnment has just revealed the reason why they will not be sending any French troops to battle the evil Russian empire in Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron told France's national news agency, Ooh La La, that the reason is simply in keeping with France's long held tradition of just staying out of a situations where France could get the hell kicked out of her isolationist ass.

He noted that as the entire world knows, France still owes the United States billions of dollars from World War II.

The French president, also said that again, as the entire world knows, France is noted for implementing the white flag in most situations, where she could, most probably, get her Qui Qui ass kicked from Paris to Lima, Peru.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

