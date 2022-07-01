The Once Neutral Country of Switizerland Sends a PT Boat To Aid The Ukraine In The Fight Against The Russian Invaders

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 1 July 2022

image for The Once Neutral Country of Switizerland Sends a PT Boat To Aid The Ukraine In The Fight Against The Russian Invaders
The PT Boat has a crew of 8 sailors, plus a civilian cook, a civilian baker.

BERN, Switizerland - (World Satire) - President Ignazio Cassis, has just told his fellow countrymen that in the interest of wiping out tyranny in the world, he will be sending Switzerland's lone patrol torpedo boat to the Ukraine to help in the Ukraine's war effort against the invading horde of Russian troops.

As everyone knows, the tiny country of Switzerland has always prided itself in remaining neutral, but as President Cassis stated, we cannot simply sit back and not do anything to help the peace-loving people of the Ukraine in their fight against the invading communist oppressors.

Everyone knows, Switzerland is a land-locked country, so Cassis has remarked that Swiss PT-1, will soon leave Monaco, France, where it has been moored for a monthly rental fee of $600 per month.

SIDENOTE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has just expressed his thankful thanks to President Cassis and he has promised to buy 900 pounds of their best chocolate drink.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

