Japan Gives The Ukraine Army 16 Kawasaki Road Rage Rocket-Armed Motorcycles

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 29 June 2022

image for Japan Gives The Ukraine Army 16 Kawasaki Road Rage Rocket-Armed Motorcycles
The 2022 Kawasaki Road Rage Rocket-Armed Motorcycle can travel for 475 miles on one tank of gas..

TOKYO, Japan - (Satire News) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has just informed the Ukrainian government that his country will be sending them sixteen brand, new state-of-the-art 2022 Kawasaki Road Rage Rocket-Armed Motorcycles.

Japan's national news agency The Saki News Agency said that the amazing cycles were designed and manufactured by Japan's Military Federation Coalition Corporation (MFCC), which is based in Osaka.

The rocket-armed motorcycles retail for $67,000 each, but Japan is giving them to the Ukraine at no cost whatsoever.

PM Kishida, stated that he hopes that the bikes will help in Ukraine's war against the evil, demonic Russian Troops.

SIDENOTE: Japan is also sending along 700 bottles if Emperor Garden Saki, to lift the spirits of the Ukrainian people and their soldiers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

