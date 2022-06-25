As America Cries, Putin Laughs

As America has now overturned the abortion law, and protests are ongoing, and many Americans are pissed off and scared that their country will soon be thrown back into Little House on the Prairie days, Vladimir Putin is happy.

The world’s focus, if only temporarily, is not on Ukraine. So Putin can do even more evil stuff, and use more weapons banned by the Geneva Convention.

But he is laughing also because he knows that when Donald Trump gets back in (unless someone puts handcuffs on that asshole in the eleventh hour – come on, already, what are you waiting for?), Trump will create even more repressive laws for American woman. And if they try to protest, he’ll send in his most misogynistic and racist police (if you thought George Floyd was bad ... wait) to ‘calm down’ the mob of pink-wearing women and girls.

Putin doesn’t care about women’s rights. And Russian women love him for it! They like when a man is a man who knows how to deliver a good bitch slap. (Have you seen ‘Borat’? That wasn’t an accidental comedy ... it was supposed to be a documentary ‘cuz it’s really like that ... over there, and soon here too!)

Putin watches American women crying for equal rights, and then he calls up Trump and they laugh and laugh and laugh ...

In 2024, Ukraine will be vaporized with the help of Trump’s America. The excuse for America to get into a war against Ukraine will be the same used by George W Bush when he wanted to invade Iraq but had no excuse to do so. Weapons of Mass Destruction. And, like in Iraq, if they can’t be found, then fuck it – just invade. The British under a resurrected Tony Blair will join in).

Then Russia will be allowed to set up its first military base on American soil. Possibly located in Florida, near Mar-A-Lago.

If you thought Trump couldn’t betray his own country badly enough ... just wait.