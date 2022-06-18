The Rainbow vs. The Golden Tiara

WORCESTER, Mass.

Nativity School of Worchester

If a rainbow or a BLM flag hangs from a Catholic church, says Bishop Robert J. McManus, it’s not Catholic.

No, he’s right, those are flags of inclusivity and brotherhood and love.

The flag of the nation of Vatican City involves the crossed keys of St. Peter. This is the guy who said he didn’t know who Jesus Christ was when asked. He denied him thrice. Judas never denied him at all. So one could say that Peter (a saint? really?) was the true betrayer of Jesus. And it’s this guy that the Vatican and Pope and all of Catholicism are all based on.

Also included in the flag of the Pope’s own country is the Pope’s tiara. Yes, that’s right, the humble man of Christ, with his golden shepherd’s staff wears a fucking expensive tiara which the poor could never afford much less touch.

And, of course, half of the entire flag is colored gold. Which pretty much explains what god the Pope and his Catholics REALLY worship. Is it really easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter Heaven? Jesus allegedly said this, but the Pope and his cardinals and bishops and priests haven’t heard a word of it.

The rainbow flag and BLM flag have nothing to do with money, tiaras, worshipping a betrayer and calling him a saint or anything else the Catholic world represent. The Pope during World War 2, Pope Pius XII, (or his mafia name: Eugenio Maria Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli) was known as “Hitler’s Pope” because he knew about the Holocaust and kept silent. He saved some Jews, to be fair, but he may also have fucked over some other Jews. And I heard a rumour that he helped Nazis get Vatican passports and put them on ships to sail to South America at the end of the war. Is that true, Pope? (Oh, and have you decided yet that Galileo was right about the solar system, or do you still believe Jehovah made it in six days? Can wilful ignorance be called a crime?)

The Spanish Inquisition. The Residential Schools of North America. The denial of science, evolution, hatred of abortion and women’s rights, the banning of books (Index Librorum Prohibitorum or Index of Prohibited Books, which, before it was abolished in 1966, contained 4000 books that the Catholic Church didn’t like ‘cuz the writers made fun of such a ridiculous institution), and, of course, the incredible wealth and power of every Pope ever ... these define the real Catholic Church, no matter how the priests and bishops still try to defend themselves as good and righteous and merciful.

Catholicism is evil. It is the world’s oldest, largest, widest-spread, and wealthiest terrorist mafia organization ever created by human beings. Period.

Fly the rainbow and the BLM, and do so with pride!

And FUCK THE POPE!