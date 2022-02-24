The Pope Says That Gay Is Just A Three-Letter Word For Happy

THE VATICAN, Italy – (World Satire) – The Vatican Voice reports that Pope Francis has had a bit of a change of heart regarding the world of gaydom.

The VV states that after lots of soul searching Pope Fran, as Piers Morgan calls him, has let it be known that he is now embracing the group of people who ride sidesaddle, who swish and sway, and who have same genderized tendencies.

Pope Francis now fully believes that the word “Gay” is actually just a three-letter euphemism for happy.

He wanted to make it crystal clear that the fact that one of the Catholic Church's most popular cardinals has a step-nephew who bats for the “Other” side had nothing to do with his final decision. ■