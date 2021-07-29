African Americans & Other Minorities Should Be Fitted With Body Cameras Say BLM

African Americans and other racial minorities across the United States should be equipped with body cameras in an attempt to combat the ever-increasing crimes committed against them by law enforcement officers.

A spokesman for Black Lives Matter said that placing cameras on the potential victims rather than the police would be cheaper and save more lives.

"When a routine walk in the park or drive to the mall goes wrong and someone ends up injured or worse, documentation of the incident is critical," said John Chadwick, an expert on crime prevention and BLM advocate.

"It's important that the cameras have triggers, which will cause them to turn on automatically instead of relying on the wearer to turn them on manually, especially if they are going into dangerous situations that require all of their attention, such as going to work, walking down the street, going for a family meal, grocery shopping...you know, dangerous situations which every African American male faces in the United States today. Therefore whenever a wearer of a bodycam is within twenty feet of a policeman the camera will automatically switch on."

Another idea recommended by Black Lives Matter is 'KarenCams'. Again, worn by minorities, the camera will automatically switch on whenever a wearer is within ten feet of an entitled white woman, or inside a Target store or Starbucks.