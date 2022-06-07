Putin is Reporting That His Navy Has Captured The Swiss Submarine "The Chocolate Wave"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

image for Putin is Reporting That His Navy Has Captured The Swiss Submarine "The Chocolate Wave"
The Swiss sub "The Chocolate Wave" is presently sitting on the Kremlin parking lot.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - The Kremlin Voice has noted that Putin is as happy as a whore at an Oregon lumberjack camp, after hearing that his communist navy has captured Switzerland's lone submarine, "The SS Chocolate Wave."

The tiny Swiss sub carried a crew of 7 sailors, a rear admiral, and a chocolatier.

Putin said that he plans to send the nine Swiss citizens to North Korea, where Kim Jong-un will interrogate them and then make them work in one of North Korea's largest rice paddies for 7¢ a day.

A reporter for The Kremlin Voice noted that the Swiss sub only carried three torpedoes and one of them was about as powerful as a Mento in a 2-liter bottle of Coca Cola.

In Other News. Hollywood is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still boinking at least six times a day.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Chocolate, Submarine, Switzerland, Vladimir Putin

