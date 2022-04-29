President Putin Is Suffering From Tonsilitis, Laryngitis, Diarrhea, Syphirea, and Fucking Guilt

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 April 2022

image for President Putin Is Suffering From Tonsilitis, Laryngitis, Diarrhea, Syphirea, and Fucking Guilt
Putin is so fucked up that he keeps putting his left foot in his right shoe and his right foot in his left shoe.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - According to The Alpha Beta News Agency, Russian president Vladimir Nikita Putin, is now the most hateful, despicable, evil, world leader in the world.

Reporter Mimosa Sabrosa, with ABNA, said that even 89% of Putin's family hates the no good, heartless, used tampon-looking punk.

She added that on a scale of 1 to 10, Putty's popularity is even loser that the popularity of a female's yeast infection.

And now comes word that Vladyvich, as VP Harris refers to him, is afflicted with tonsilitis, larygitis, diarrhea, syphirea, and fucking guilt - lots and lots of fucking guilt!

The soon-to-be-exiled leader of Russia is taking his country down the path to a smelly landfill.

Even Putin's rumored boyfriend, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, has hinted that the thinks the Putz (Putin) may be a bit on the gayistic side.

SIDENOTE: Miss Sabrosa added tongue-in-cheek, that if anyone knows about the world of gayism - it is definitely the Trumptard.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

