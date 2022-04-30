Angelina Looking Fabulous in Kyiv!

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 30 April 2022

image for Angelina Looking Fabulous in Kyiv!
She's Hot' She's Sexy, She's Gettin' Coffee in an Active War Zone!

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted in Kyiv, Ukraine, being an ambassador for refugees.

(Though why she was in Ukraine cannot be answered since refugees, by their definition, have all left since they were trying to get out of, not into, a war-torn nation.)

One pissed off soldier who had multiple wounds from heavy fighting asked Ms. Jolie, “Can you please stop signing autographs and pick up a fucking gun. This isn’t the time for a Hollywood photo op, bitch!”

Ms. Jolie replied, “Don’t you know who I am? No one talks to me like that except my father – for all the wrong reasons – and my brother – for all the right reasons!”

She then obsessively chewed on her lips to make them even fatter, and was then whisked away in an armored limo and flown out of the country in her private jet.

Sean Penn, however, has yet to sign a single autograph. Good for you, Spicoli!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Angelina JolieKievUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more