Putin Names A Female Admiral To Head The Russian Naval Forces

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 May 2022

Putin remarked to an aide that Admiral Svetlana Svetvinski has the most gorgeous ass he has ever seen.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - Russian president Vladimir Nikita Putin has decided to name a female to head the second most powerful navy in the world.

Putty, as VP Harris, Howard Stern, and rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke call the Communist cunt, decided to appease the Russian women, and so he named a female to be the new new head of the navy.

The woman's named is Svetlana Svetvinski, 42, who is presently estranged from her husband, Nicolai Svetvinski, 37, who currently lives in Frozen Fish, Iceland, where he works as a gynecologist.

Admiral Svetvinski is the type of woman who will take no bullshit from other women, men, or fence sitters (i.e. gays, lesbionics, and what-have-you's).

Putin noted that, this had no bearing of his choice of Admiral Svetvinski, but she does have the sexiest legs, most gorgeous ass, and fantastically sensuous pair of tits in all of Moscow.

SIDENOTE: Vlady made it a point to tell the Kremlin Voice News Agecny to make it known that there is no intimacy between him and Svetlana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

