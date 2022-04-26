Putin Lets It Slip That He Tells His Girlfriend Everything About The Russian-Ukranian War

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - President Putin, has just shown that he is not the sharpest knife in the kitchen drawer with his latest slip of the tongue.

The crazed, power-hungry, evil evilpabob, as VP Kamala Harris has pegged him, has just revealed (accidentally?) that he tells his girlfriend (Alina Kabaeva) everything that he is going to do, military-wise, especially in regards to his invasion of the peace-loving people of Ukraine.

The 38-year-old girlfriend of Putin the Punk, is 38, has vital measurements of 38-24-36, stands 5-foot-5, and has, according to Valdy the most gorgeously sexy thighs since Elizabeth Hurley.

Miss Kabaeva is a former gymnast, media mogul, and bikini thong panties model. Putin has said about Alina that the sexual things she does to him in bed never fail to put a smile on his face as wide as the Danube River.

When asked if he (Putin) plans on one day marrying Alina, he put down his glass of vodka, smiled and replied, "Why should I buy the cowski when I can have all the milkski that I want, yes?"