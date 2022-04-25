A Russian - Ukrainian War Update: A Cambodian PT Boat Sinks a Russian Destroyer

SOMEWHERE IN THE BLACK SEA - (World Satire) - The tide of the RUW (The Russian - Ukrainian War) is turning as a PT boat of the Cambodian navy (The CPTB-83) has just sunk the Russian destroyer, (The RSS Mrs. Joseph Stalin).

The Ukraine Voice reports that the 17-man PT boat, sank the 173-man destroyer in bright sunlight, as the Russian vessel was heading toward a refueling rendezvous.

The CPTB-83 fired three Mammoth Maiden torpedoes which hit the Russian ship in the laundry room, causing the 3 of the 4 boilers to explode with the combined force of 850,000 Chinese firecrackers at one time.

The Cambodian crew celebrated by opening up 8 bottles of Comrade Putinski Vodka, which they stole from a Russian freighter.

SIDENOTE: Word from Moscow is that the RSS Mrs. Joseph Stalin was not sunk by the Cambodian PT boat, but it instead sunk when it hit a wayward iceberg.