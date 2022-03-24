Cambodia Is Sending Their Lone Aircraft Carrier To Help Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 March 2022

image for Cambodia Is Sending Their Lone Aircraft Carrier To Help Ukraine
The warranty on the CS Bamboo Stick expired on March 29, 2022.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - (World Satire) - The Ukraine is happy to announce that the government of Cambodia is sending their aircraft carrier, the CS Bamboo Stick, to help in Ukraine's war against the Communistic pantywaist Russian army.

A rep for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, stated that Putin is nothing more than a puppet whose days as the leader of Russia are numbered, much as the Trumptard's numbers are numbered before he is sent to Sing Sing Prison, in upstate New York.

The CS Bamboo Shoot, is sailing full-speed and should arrive in Port Portacomforta, Ukraine in 51 hours.

The pride of the Cambodian Navy presently carries a contingent of one Blue Hawk helicopter, and is presently awaiting delivery from Greenland of an F-19 Equalizer Jet.

The CS Bamboo Stick is also carrying 800 pounds of sardines, 40 cases of Jungle Joy Wine, and 60 Adele CD's.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Aircraft CarrierCambodiaUkraine

