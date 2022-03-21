The Bolivian Aircraft Carrier "The Lost Llama" Is Heading To Aid Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 March 2022

image for The Bolivian Aircraft Carrier "The Lost Llama" Is Heading To Aid Ukraine
The Bolivian aircraft carrier, "The BS Lost Llama" is the most powerful naval vessel in all of South America.

SOMEWHERE IN THE MID ATLANTIC OCEAN - (World Satire) - Sketchy reports coming out of Fox News are stating that the Bolivian aircraft carrier the BS Lost Llama is on it's way to help the Ukraine in it's fight against the bastardly aggressors the Russians, under the fucked up leadership of President Vladimir Putin.

Several US news agencies including: iNews, Tittle Tattle Tonight, and The Scuttlebutt Review are reporting that the Lost Llama has a compliment of 19 fighters, 2 bombers, 5 helicopters, and 2 Kia Sentras.

The commander of the pride of the Bolivian navy, Capt. Don Diego De Las Califas has said that the ship is also carrying 34 violins, 500 frozen Big Macs, 70 adult llamas, 97 pounds of diet okra, 42 etch-a-sketches, and 84 cases of Diet Dr. Pepper.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News is reporting that they spoke to VP Harris who has revealed that she has ordered two American destroyers, The USS Michelle Obama and the USS Marilyn Monroe to escort the Lost Lllama halfway across the Atlantic Ocean.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more