The Bolivian Aircraft Carrier "The Lost Llama" Is Heading To Aid Ukraine

SOMEWHERE IN THE MID ATLANTIC OCEAN - (World Satire) - Sketchy reports coming out of Fox News are stating that the Bolivian aircraft carrier the BS Lost Llama is on it's way to help the Ukraine in it's fight against the bastardly aggressors the Russians, under the fucked up leadership of President Vladimir Putin.

Several US news agencies including: iNews, Tittle Tattle Tonight, and The Scuttlebutt Review are reporting that the Lost Llama has a compliment of 19 fighters, 2 bombers, 5 helicopters, and 2 Kia Sentras.

The commander of the pride of the Bolivian navy, Capt. Don Diego De Las Califas has said that the ship is also carrying 34 violins, 500 frozen Big Macs, 70 adult llamas, 97 pounds of diet okra, 42 etch-a-sketches, and 84 cases of Diet Dr. Pepper.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News is reporting that they spoke to VP Harris who has revealed that she has ordered two American destroyers, The USS Michelle Obama and the USS Marilyn Monroe to escort the Lost Lllama halfway across the Atlantic Ocean.