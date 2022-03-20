Russia's Top Infantry Division Surrenders To a Ukrainian Group of Freedom Fighters

MOSCOW - (World Satire) - The Kremlin Voice is reporting that one of President Putin's crack infantry divisions was ambushed and after some very heavy fighting they surrendered to a volunteer group of Ukrainian freedom fighters.

The KV stated that Moscow's 19th Infantry Division, known as The Commie Kings were almost totally decimated by the barefoot rag-tag Ukrainian freedom fighters known as The Russia Bitch Boy Blasters.

Reports are that the Russian troops are tired of not having enough food to eat or vodka to drink. They are also tired of not receiving much needed supplies such as underwear, pencils, shaving cream, and condoms.

One Russian soldier apparently said that he is going to defect and cross over to Poland and then work his way up to Sweden, which is beautiful this time of year.