A Stunningly Sexy-As-Hell Ukrainian Spy Seduces One of Russia's Top Military Generals

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 March 2022

image for A Stunningly Sexy-As-Hell Ukrainian Spy Seduces One of Russia's Top Military Generals
Miss Oksana said that General Kaepervich's military-issued canteen was filled with tequila.

KYIV, Ukraine - (World Satire) - One thing about Ukraine is that they are noted for having the most beautiful, sexiest, horniest female spies in the female spy business.

Most Ukrainian female spies have DD breasts, long, slender legs, and an ass that you could rest a 20 oz bottle of Diet Dr. Pepper on.

One such lusciously lascivious spy is Myroslava Oksana, who has worked as a high-priced call girl/spy for $86 an hour (U.S.) for three years.

Myro, as her manager calls her, recently managed to seduce one of the top invading Russian commanders, General Ichabod Kaepervich, 53.

Miss Oksana, said that she met the general at a local McDonalds. He was ordering a Big Mac, and she was sitting at a booth sexily eating a McSushi Taco.

He said "Wow!" And she said "$86 an hour" and well the rest is somewhat private.

SIDENOTE: Myro managed to find out all kinds of information from the General including Putin's private cell phone number, his favorite color (red), the size of his diddly dangler (pee-pee), and his Visa Credit Card Number.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
RussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more