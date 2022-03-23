Russia's Most Beautiful Spy Is Captured By The Ukrainians

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 March 2022

image for Russia's Most Beautiful Spy Is Captured By The Ukrainians
Agent Vladavich is so damn sexy she could get the Pope himself to reveal well-kept secrets.

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – The Alpha Beta News Agency is reporting that a Ukrainian artillery regiment has captured Russia's most beautiful spy Margosha Vladavich (aka Agent Libido).

Margosha is a ravishingly beautiful sultry hazel-eyed blonde, whose measurements are 38DD-24-36.

The 28-year-old Vladavich, was caught at a Holiday Inn, in downtown Kyiv, while sipping from a bottle of Sleeping Beauty Red Wine, as she watched CNN's Anderson Cooper, while dressed only in a pair of size 4 Victoria's Secret bikini thong panties.

The lusciously sexy, goddess, was found in the possession of a box of Comrade Glow-in-the-Dark Condoms, 7 state-of-the-art cameras, 3 audio recording devices, $19,000 cash, and a bottle containing 43 Viagra pills.

SIDENOTE: Agent Libido told the arresting officers that she once dated former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

