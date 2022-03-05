Golda Meir Was Born In Ukraine

Who was Golda Meir? Golda Meir was known as the Iron Lady long before Margaret Thatcher came along. She was the fourth and only female Prime Minister of Israel. Born in Ukraine, yes, that same Ukraine where today the world witnesses the daily resolve of Ukrainian people standing against a megalomaniac Russian shrimp.

Golda and their family migrated from Ukraine to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, grew up there, became a kindergarten teacher, married, and moved to Palestine. She helped establish a Jewish homeland known as Israel.

When push came to shove, and Arab states and Egypt threatened Israel, Prime Minister Golda Meir reportedly said: Back off, or Israel will bomb the Aswan dam. And Israel had the goods to do it. So knowing the Israel Prime Minister, the Arab states and Egypt backed off.

The gal knew how to deal with a standoff. And it wasn’t due to the Wisconsin cheese. There must be something in the Ukrainian water, and it seems to continue from Golda Meir to President Zelensky. Even a Ukrainian grandmother toting a Kalashnikov has it.

When offered to be safely removed from Ukraine, Zelensky replied, “I don’t need a ride. I need more Javelin missiles.”

Someone has to tell Putin and his gang that justice is coming for their yachts, corporate jets, cars, mansions, chalets in Switzerland, sports teams, and extravagant lifestyles, all purchased with money stolen from the Russian taxpayer.

And there’s a special seat waiting for Putin in Nuremberg.

