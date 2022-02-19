The Reason North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Changed His Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

The Rice Paddy News Agency is reporting that Kim Jong-un is fit to be tied due to the report.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – A top secret North Korean investigating agency has just finished conducting an extensive investigation into the life of President Kim Jong-un.

These secretive secret reports reveal that Kim’s birth name is actually Kim Larry-un, but he changed it 19 years ago, in order to have a more Korean-sounding name.

The report also showed that Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong’s birth name was actually Kim Stephanie-jong.

When asked why the brother and sister’s parents would give their two siblings American sounding names, the reply was because Kim and Kim’s mom and dad were big fans of anything American.

They actually loved watching movies starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day, Elvis Presley, and John Wayne. The report noted that the parents named their first born Kim Larry-un after NBA superstar Larry Bird.

SIDENOTE: Kim Jong-un is reportedly as angry as a breeding bull with jock itch and vows to find out who this secret investigating committee is and he vows to have them...[well let's just say that it ain't pretty!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kim Jong-unNamesNorth Korea

